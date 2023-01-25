Final witness continues testimony in Larry Millete preliminary hearing

WATCH LIVE:



NOTE: Judge may order the camera to turn off during certain parts of the hearing (e.g. sidebar).

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete is expected to conclude Wednesday with one final witness and a judge’s decision on whether the Chula Vista father of three should stand trial over the death of his still-missing wife Maya.

On Tuesday, a San Diego County District Attorney's Office investigator testified that Larry Millete bought numerous magic spells in the months leading up to his wife’s disappearance because he believed the spells would keep her from divorcing him.

From September 2020 until the day May "Maya" Millete vanished, her husband, paid $1,154.05 for spells he believed could make his wife love him and remain in their marriage, District Attorney's Office Investigator James Rhoades testified Tuesday. In other instances, Millete sought to have his wife injured, sick or suffer from nightmares either as a form of punishment or so she would dependent on him, according to testimony.

The number of spell purchases increased in December 2020 and through the first week of January 2021, before ceasing on Jan. 7, 2021, the day May disappeared.

Larry was arrested in October 2021 on suspicion of murdering May, who has not been seen or heard from after that day. Tuesday's testimony marked nearly two weeks of Millete's preliminary hearing, during which a judge will rule whether there is enough evidence for him to stand trial for murder.

Rhoades testified that the initial email communication investigators discovered between Millete and spell casters sought a "powerful love spell to bind my wife, May T. Millete, to me forever" and "to keep her from hurting our family even further."

He also bought spells that he hoped would punish a man he believed May was having an affair with, Rhoades testified. Some of the spells he sought were for causing "physical harm," "an accident to cripple or cause bodily harm," and giving someone cancer.

Other requests were for spells that would punish May.

One asked a spell caster to "Please give her the worst nightmares. She needs to be punished for her actions. She's too much sometimes." Another asked for spells to "focus on dominating her and for her to obey me."

In late December, he asked for spells or hexes that would have her "dependent on me and humble her down." On Dec. 27, he asked a spell caster to "make her REALLY SICK and keep her sick until she realizes that it is us, her family ... are the only ones that will be by (her) bedside on her deathbed. ... Please banish everyone from her life with the exception of us four."

Another Dec. 27 email asked to "Please punish May and incapacitate her enough so she can't leave the house. It's time to take the gloves off. It's too much. She needs to be humbled down to the lowest of low."

On Dec. 31, he asked for her to be "hurt enough to depend on me. Maybe an accident or broken bone."

On Jan. 7, he told a spell caster, "I'm shaking inside and ready to snap. May's really out of control and that's an understatement. I really try and stay calm to be a better person, but too much is too much."

His last email to a spell caster before May's disappearance -- a Jan. 7, 2021 email sent at 4:40 p.m. -- sought to "make her miserable without me."

No such messages were sent on Jan. 8 and no other spells were purchased regarding May after that. On Jan. 9, he asked a spell caster to remove any hexes from May and move them to the man he believed May had an affair with.

Police and prosecutors allege that between 6:45 a.m. until around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021, Millete's phone was turned off. Surveillance camera footage shows a black Lexus SUV, allegedly driven by Millete, leave his home at about 6:45 a.m. and return to the home at around 6 p.m.

Rhoades testified that he conducted an analysis that cross-referenced the Lexus' mileage, cell tower records, financial activity, work schedules, witness statements, social media activity and other information to calculate how often the Milletes' vehicles were used during December of 2020 and January of 2021.

The investigator said that, based on that analysis, there were 444 to 692 miles of driving that could not be accounted for on Jan. 8.

After family members lost touch with May, her younger brother, Jay-R Tabalanza, went to the Millete house on the evening of Jan. 8 to look for her. He testified that Larry told him he had just gotten home from work.

Other evidence introduced earlier in the preliminary hearing indicated Millete did not go to work on Jan. 8.

Larry told investigators he was at Solana Beach all day with his son, according to testimony. Det. Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police Department testified that investigators could not find any evidence confirming Millete was at the beach that day.

Rhoades, the final witness in the preliminary hearing, is expected to conclude his testimony on Wednesday.