Murder trial for Larry Millete delayed until March 2026

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The murder trial for Larry Millete -- the Chula Vista man charged with murdering his wife, who has been missing for more than four years after vanishing from her home -- has been delayed until March of next year, which attorneys said Thursday was expected to be the final postponement of the trial.

The trial, which is anticipated to last around three months, is now set to begin on March 9, 2026. The latest delay came at the request of Millete's defense attorneys, who did not provide a specific reason for the request during a brief Thursday afternoon court hearing.

Attorneys are expected to reconvene next month to iron out the final details regarding questionnaires for prospective jurors, who are expected to be screened for their potential exposure to details of the case contained in various news reports since the 2021 disappearance of Millete's wife, May "Maya" Millete.

SPECIAL SECTION: Search for Maya Millete

The publicity surrounding the case has been a point of contention for Millete's attorneys, who have argued the media coverage and press conferences hosted by police and prosecutors may have tainted Millete's chances for a fair trial. Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena, who will preside over the trial, has denied defense requests to have the trial moved away from the Chula Vista courthouse or out of San Diego County entirely, which Millete's attorneys argued would provide him with a more unbiased jury pool.

Millete, 43, faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder, plus a felony count of possessing an assault weapon.

May Millete has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 7, 2021.

