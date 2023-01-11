LIVE BLOG: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete

WATCH LIVE:



SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNS) — Larry Millete is set to appear in court Wednesday morning for the start of a preliminary hearing that will determine if he should stand trial for the murder of his wife May “Maya” Millete.

Maya Millete, 39, was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, at the Chula Vista home she shared with her husband and their three children.

Two years following her reported disappearance, Maya Millete has still not been found.

In Oct. 2021, Larry Millete was arrested on suspicion of killing his wife. He's remained in jail since then without bail on charges of murder and unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

Millete has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance and in a separate court case, he wrote in a declaration that he believed his wife left their home voluntarily.

Prosecutors allege Millete killed his wife because she sought a divorce. He allegedly employed the services of spell casters, through which he hoped magic could be used to convince his wife to stay. Later, he allegedly sought for the spell casters to render her incapacitated so she could not leave the home.

His messages to spell casters abruptly halted after Jan. 8, save for one message on Jan. 9 that requested for any hexes on May to be removed, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

While authorities have not definitively stated how they believed May Millete died, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said during a 2021 news conference that a neighbor's security camera recorded nine loud banging sounds on the night of her disappearance, just before 10 p.m. However, it could not be confirmed whether the noises on the video were gunshots.

Though Millete was ordered by a court to surrender all firearms in his possession, one of his guns -- a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun -- was missing.

Last year, the murder case was delayed after Millete's defense attorney declared a doubt regarding his competence to stand trial. A defendant is deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings or assist their attorney in their defense.

Criminal proceedings were reinstated about four months later.

