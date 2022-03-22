Medical examiner releases autopsy report on pilot in Santee plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office released their report for the Yuma doctor who was the pilot in the deadly Santee plane crash in October 2021.

The medical examiner's office said based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding Dr. Sugata Das's death was determined to be caused by multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death is an accident.

The medical examiner's office was unable to complete toxicology testing but said there was no evidence of drugs, alcohol, or suicide. There was also no history of medical conditions or evidence that he was on any medication.

On Oct. 11, 2021, at around 12:15 p.m., a Cessna C340 out of Yuma, Arizona flown by Das, was on its way to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa when it went down in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street, near Jeremy Street.

The aircraft plummeted to the ground and hit a UPS delivery truck killing the driver identified as Steve Krueger, before crashing into at least two houses. The impact led to a fire that engulfed the homes and several parked vehicles.