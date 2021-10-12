'Climb immediately': Air traffic audio reveals issues before deadly Santee plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Audio reveals the concern and confusion shedding light on the final conversation between the pilot of the deadly Santee plane crash and air traffic officials.

The audio reveals air traffic controllers working to coordinate the pilots landing at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The plane had taken off from Yuma, Ariz.

In the last minute and a half of audio posted on LiveATC.net, signs of confusion can be heard, stirring more questions of what may have led to the crash.

"Two-two-gulf, looks like you're drifting right off course, are you correcting?" air traffic asks the pilot.

"Correcting, two-two-gulf," the pilot responds.

Soon, the concern by air traffic control becomes more apparent.

"Okay looks like you're descending, sir. I need to make sure you're climbing, not descending," the air traffic controller can be heard saying after instructing the pilot multiple times to climb, citing a "low altitude alert."

"Gulf is climbing," the pilot is heard saying.

"Two-two-gulf, low altitude alert. Climb immediately. Climb the airplane, maintain 5000. Expedite climb. Climb the airplane, please," the air traffic controller says.

Hear the audio below:



Tuesday, it was still unclear what led to the crash that killed at least two people. The plane crashed into a UPS truck, killing the driver, and then into two homes, engulfing both in flames.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured the plane's steep descent before a fireball is seen rising from the neighborhood.

The FAA has not been able to confirm how many people may have been aboard the Cessna C340 aircraft. Yuma Regional Medical Center has confirmed that the aircraft was owned by Dr. Sugata Das, but there was no confirmation that Das was the pilot at the time of the crash.

The aircraft is a six-seated, business aircraft that has conducted five flights in the last two weeks, according to FlightAware.

NTSB and FAA investigators are looking into the potential cause of the crash.

RELATED COVERAGE:

