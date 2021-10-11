Video shows moment of Santee plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Video sent to 10News by a viewer shows the moment a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The video from what appears to be an outdoor security camera shows the plane falling from the sky before bursting into flames.

According to authorities, the plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. on Greencastle Street near Jeremy Street, igniting a fire that engulfed two homes and a UPS truck.

The crash left at least two people dead and two others injured, according to fire officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340. "We do not yet know how many people were on board,” the FAA said.

According to San Diego County officials, the aircraft had reportedly left Yuma, Ariz., and was set to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa. The county added that the plane was not in radio contact with nearby Gillespie Field tower in El Cajon, and there was no indication it was trying to land there.

