Victims of Santee plane crash identified

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified the victims who were killed in a plane crash in Santee Tuesday.

Police say 70-year-old John Longhurst and 71-year-old Cherril Longhurst died after their Cessna crashed on the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A UCSD health official said the family is devastated by the loss of their beloved parents.

“Our hearts are truly broken by the loss of our parents. They were our biggest cheerleaders, loved and supported us, and family meant everything to them. We ask for privacy at this time as we mourn their loss.”

Fire officials say the small plane took off from Gillespie Field when the pilot noticed a mechanical issue.

The pilot tried to turn around and land safely but was unable to do so.

The crash also claimed the life of one of the two dogs onboard the plane.

Two teens who were on their way to school said they spotted the plane and that it appeared to be struggling to stay in the air. The teens pulled over because they thought the plane was going to hit their car.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

A video taken just before the crash shows the moments leading up to the crash.