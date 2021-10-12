Yuma cardiologist killed in Santee plane crash identified

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Yuma cardiologist who died in a plane crash in Santee Monday has been identified as Dr. Sugata Das, according to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The center previously confirmed that the aircraft was owned by Das.

“With tremendous sadness, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) shares our heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of cardiologist and friend, Dr. Sugata Das who died in a plane crash yesterday,” the center said.

Das has been employed by the center since 2005. Read the center’s full statement below:

Our community has lost an exceptional physician, colleague and friend, a man who dedicated his life and career to caring for patients. Dr. Das was an outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man. He was a highly disciplined physician who thrived on each opportunity to improve care for heart patients.



This is a difficult time for everyone at Yuma Regional Medical Center, particularly for our cardiac cath and heart teams, who are grieving the loss of a special colleague. This is a tragic loss for our hospital, our medical staff, and the entire community. We ask for your support as we grieve the loss of an amazing physician and friend.



The crash also claimed the life of a UPS driver, 61-year-old Steve Krueger. Two other people were hospitalized with burns following the crash.

According to authorities, the plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. on Greencastle Street near Jeremy Street, igniting a fire that engulfed two homes and a UPS truck.

