Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

TIMELINE: Plane crash in Santee kills UPS driver, Yuma cardiologist

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
santee plane crash_ground_10112021_3.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 13:34:08-04

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators on Thursday were still looking into the events that led to a deadly plane crash in Santee earlier this week.

The timeline of events unfolded quickly on Monday, as fire and emergency crews rushed to the scene at Greencastle and Jeremy Streets just after 12:30 p.m. Two homes and a UPS vehicle were engulfed in flames.

Crews soon stamped out the flames, leaving behind the partial structure of one home and completely destroying the other.

The investigation has continued since then, with the identities of the UPS driver and pilot killed in the crash revealed, and new audio leading to the crash surfacing. See the timeline below to follow the latest developments in the tragic event:

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!