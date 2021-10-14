TIMELINE: Plane crash in Santee kills UPS driver, Yuma cardiologist

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators on Thursday were still looking into the events that led to a deadly plane crash in Santee earlier this week.

The timeline of events unfolded quickly on Monday, as fire and emergency crews rushed to the scene at Greencastle and Jeremy Streets just after 12:30 p.m. Two homes and a UPS vehicle were engulfed in flames.

Crews soon stamped out the flames, leaving behind the partial structure of one home and completely destroying the other.

The investigation has continued since then, with the identities of the UPS driver and pilot killed in the crash revealed, and new audio leading to the crash surfacing. See the timeline below to follow the latest developments in the tragic event:

