Newlywed Santee couple loses home in plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A newlywed San Diego couple lost their home after a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The couple, Cody and Courtney, bought their first house in June and just finished remodeling the entire home.

“They just finished remodel yesterday,” said Breana King, sister of one of the homeowners. Also lost was all the couple's possessions.

Miraculously, both Courtney and Cody were at work at the time of the crash. Their dog also happened to be in the care of a family member at the time.

“Obviously relief, they are both okay, their dog is okay but overall, it’s traumatic,” King continued.

The couple has insurance, but they’ll need to rebuild the home from the ground up. “It could have been different, we’re just really lucky,” King concluded.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the couple rebuild their lives.

The Cessna C340 crashed into the Santee neighborhood near Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Two people lost their lives, including a UPS driver, while two others were taken to the hospital.

