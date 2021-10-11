At least 2 dead after plane crashes into homes in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – At least two people were confirmed dead after a plane crashed in a neighborhood near Santana High School in Santee Monday afternoon, causing a fire that engulfed at least two homes.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities began receiving reports of a plane down in a neighborhood on Greencastle Street, near Jeremy Street. According to the FAA, the plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340 and crashed at about 12:15 p.m. The FAA added, "We do not yet know how many people were on board."

The crash appeared to have sparked a fire that burned at least two homes and several vehicles, but responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other houses.

A Santee Fire Department official said two people were confirmed dead while two victims were taken to the hospital.

The official described the scene as “pretty brutal” and noted there was a possibility of more fatalities.

Additionally, at least 10 homes were deenergized by San Diego Gas & Electric due to the emergency response.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.

According to the county, the plane's flight plane listed the aircraft coming from Yuma, Ariz., and scheduled to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa. The county added that the plane was not in radio contact with nearby Gillespie Field tower, and there is no indication it was trying to land there.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, authorities have closed Jeremy St., between 2nd St. and Mast Blvd., and N. Magnolia Ave., between 2nd St. and Mast Blvd. A temporary evacuation point was set up at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Dr.

Meanwhile, Santana High School officials tweeted the following during the emergency response to the crash and fire: "All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a 'Secure Campus.'"

Just before 1 p.m., school officials tweeted: “We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of ‘Secure Campus’. We are now out of a ‘Secure Campus’ Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today.”