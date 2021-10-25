Fundraiser planned for Santee plane crash victims

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Santee man who suffered burns when a plane crashed into his neighborhood underwent a third surgery Monday.

Two weeks ago, Phil Morris and his wife Maria were inside their living room when they felt the explosion of the plane crash, as the fire blew into their home.

Maria was pulled out of a window by neighbors, while Phil ran out the back. Both suffered second-degree and third-degree burns.

Son, Jim Slaff, said Maria underwent one surgery last week, with another scheduled this week.

“She did have skin grafting on her hands and the back of her neck because those were the deepest burns that she had," Staff said. "They’re pleased with results so far."

Slaff said his stepfather remains sedated and on a ventilator from his burns and complications from heart and blood pressure issues.

On Monday, he underwent his third surgery.

“He's had the skin grafts on his arm for about a week, and on his legs for a few days. They are taking pretty well” Slaff said. Today’s surgery was to take another look at his arms and hands to see what needs to happen with those going forward."

As he heals, a community continues to rally around the victims.

“The family who owns a local Wendy's in Santee reached out to us,” Slaff said.

On Tuesday, 100% of the proceeds at a Wendy's in Santee will go to the couple and another couple who also lost their home.

The latest outpouring of support, amid fundraisers and a flurry of cards and messages, is something that Slaff believes will lift his stepfather and mother in their recovery.

“She's beaten cancer five times," he said. "A plane into their house is definitely not going to slow her down."

Slaff is hopeful for his stepfather's recovery but says he could remain on the ventilator for a while.

Tuesday’s fundraiser will take place at Wendy's at 9655 Mission Gorge Road in Santee.

