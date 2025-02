SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified an apparent hit-and-run victim who was found dead next to an electric skateboard this week on a Vista roadway.

A passerby found the body of Heath Ogle, 35, in the 2200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Investigators believe that Ogle, a Vista resident, had been struck by a vehicle, the agency reported.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.