1 dead in fiery hit-and-run crash on I-5 in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A fiery hit-and-run collision on Interstate 5 in the South Bay left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-5 near Dairy Mart Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on the freeway that resulted in an SUV engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the SUV was stalled in the lanes when it was hit by other vehicles.

Several good Samaritans pulled the driver from the burning SUV, but that person died at the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

CHP officials said a group of four people from one of the cars involved fled the scene, while one other person was detained but claimed to live nearby and was just watching what was happening.

The incident is under investigation.