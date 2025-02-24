One person killed in off-road vehicle crash on SR-94 near Engineer Springs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle crash occurred this morning on SR 94 near Engineer Springs around 11 a.m.

The CHP Traffic Incident Information Page says officers responded to a collision between a Suburu Crosstek and an off-road vehicle that threw the rider off of his off-road vehicle, possibly into a tree on the side of the road.

Cal Fire later confirmed to ABC 10News that one person was killed.

CalTrans said lanes on westbound SR-94 were temporarily blocked near Marron Valley Road

This is a developing story.