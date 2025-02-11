2 dead in vehicle collision on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 8 in the La Mesa area Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound I-8 near Lake Murray Boulevard at around 7:20 p.m.

According to the CHP, a car with two people inside was at a stop on the freeway after breaking down when another vehicle slammed into the back of it.

CHP officials confirmed the two people in the disabled car died at the scene.

The emergency response led to the closure of all eastbound lanes for several hours.

The incident is under investigation.