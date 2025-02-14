Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Otay Lakes Road Thursday night.

According to CVPD, officers responded to the area of La Media and Otay Lakes Road around 7:30 p.m. Officers learned that the motorcyclist had been traveling east on Otay Lakes Road when it rear-ended a vehicle, hitting the side fender, as the vehicle was also traveling east on the same road.

Witnesses and first responders attempted life-saving measures on the 61-year-old man, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, CVPD's press release states.

The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Chula Vista man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

As of Thursday night, police did not release the name of the motorcyclist, since his family wasn't notified about his death yet.

"The cause of the collision has not yet been determined," CVPD says. "At this time, alcohol and/or drugs is not considered a factor."

If you have any information for police about this crash, reach out to CVPD's traffic bureau at 619-476-2428.