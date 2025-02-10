Victims of Multiple Fatal San Diego-Area Traffic Crashes ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities have publicly identified four men who died over the last two weeks in San Diego-area traffic accidents, three on one day and two in the same wreck.

The most recent of the three deadly crashes took place shortly before

10:30 p.m. Friday, when a vehicle being driven by 48-year-old Michael Droegemeier collided with at least one other car in the 3600 block of Willow Glen Drive in the Jamacha area, north of Jamul, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Droegemeier, whose place of residence is unknown, died at the scene,

the agency reported. A passenger in his vehicle, 32-year-old Lowell McCrea of El Cajon, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

The double fatality took place about an hour after a wrong-way collision that claimed the life of a motorist near Santana High School, according to the medical examiner. Deven Stewart, 32, was headed east on the westbound side of Mast Boulevard in his hometown of Santee when his vehicle crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV near Magnolia Avenue, officials said.

Paramedics took Stewart to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eight days earlier, a traffic crash just west of Mount Helix fatally injured a 32-year-old motorist, officials said. Erick Morales of Chula Vista was driving along Bancroft Drive in Spring Valley when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree just north of Campo Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, the medical examiner reported. Paramedics took Morales to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.