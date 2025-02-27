Killed while helping homeless, San Ysidro mother remembered on her birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Instead of celebrating a birthday, loved ones were planning a funeral, after a San Ysidro mother known for her charitable work with the homeless was struck and killed on I-805 while delivering supplies.

Maria Ramos, 43, a mother of four including two teenagers and a Marine veteran, died a few weeks ago on a Monday morning just blocks from her home. On Wednesday, she would have turned 44.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Ramos was in traffic lanes along the southbound I-805 when she was struck by a Honda Accord. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Accord remained at the scene and was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing, with toxicology results for the driver pending.

Ramos' sister, Margarita, described her as a "loving, funny, and dedicated mother" with a "big heart, always willing to give, not wanting anything in return." A former nursing assistant and caregiver, Ramos regularly distributed clothes and food to homeless encampments along the highway.

"I think she was just trying to cross the highway to get a short cut," Margarita Ramos said. "I wish she hadn't made that decision because she would be alive."

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

