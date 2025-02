SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car fatally struck a pedestrian Monday on Interstate 805 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The white Honda Accord hit a person on the southbound side of the freeway at San Ysidro Boulevard at about 6 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital later in the morning. The victim's identity was not immediately available.

