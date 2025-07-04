A warm and sunny Independence Day weekend!

Happy Friday and Independence day San Diego!

It will be a busy day out today for a lot of people and the good news is that it will be accompanied by amazing weather across our region. All over the coast, where a lot of you may be headed, we're looking at comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s, Inland Valleys are looking at slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s, as well as the mountains, but the deserts are still in the triple digits, which they'll continue to see looking ahead for next week.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland:81-90°

Mountains: 81-93°

Deserts: 105-108°

If you're headed to the beach today, we do have a beach hazards statement until this evening, strong rip currents and big waves of up to 7 feet tall expected, so watch out for your kids in the water! Swimming or surfing near a lifeguard is always recommended, or leave the water activities to the pros.

Temperatures during the fireworks and drone shows across the county will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 60s at 9 p.m. on Friday. Any marine layer clouds will be above any fireworks shows and won't impede viewing of the show.

The weekend's forecast is beautiful for the coast, where we'll see temperatures in the mid 70s both days, but the further inland you go the warmer it will get, and if you think these temperatures are warm, its going to get even warmer all across for the next work week.

My mid next week we'll be anywhere between 5 to over 10 degrees warmer than today. The coastal areas will warm into the 80s with 90s inland to the mountains and soaring above 110 degrees in the deserts. Add in the humidity, and it will feel even warmer.

Hope you have a great long weekend San Diego! And wear your sunscreen!

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.