Ava's Forecast: Holiday weekend continues with nice weather before mid-week warm up

San Diego has some of the best weather for Independence Day weekend!

The coast was nice in the mid 70s today, and will see similar conditions on Sunday.

The wave sets are a bit higher than usual, with the potential for 7 foot sets.

This, putting a Beach Hazards Statement across San Diego county’s coastline.

Rip currents will be stronger- so if you have family visiting that want to head into the ocean, keep this in mind! Swim parallel to the shore if you find yourself caught in one.

The near average temperatures wont last for long.

By mid next week, we'll be anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today.

Coastal spots will get near the 80s, the inland and mountain spots will dip into the 90s, and the deserts will be above 110°!

We will also see some monsoonal moisture move in, upping the humidity.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74°

Inland:79-83°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 108-113°

