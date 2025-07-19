San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 19, 2025: Pride Weekend kicks off with nice temperatures

We woke up to more clouds here in San Diego.

As we kick off the weekend, it got its start a little on the humid side.

We’ve been tracking monsoon moisture the last few days, and its finally slowing down.

10News Futurecast shows a chance of moisture moving over the mountains this afternoon, but chances drop as we get closer to Sunday.

It will still be a bit muggy, so keep that in mind if you are heading to the Pride festival today!

We will dry out a bit on Sunday, but monsoon moisture may return as early as the following week, making things more humid again.

We are tracking temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

For the Pride festival this weekend, temperatures will reach the mid to low 70s and cool about ten degrees to the mid 60s at night.

Its also the first weekend of Del Mar Racing- today is the Beer Festival! Temps will be similar to Hillcrest.

Slight cooling early next week before temperatures tick upward again for the second half of the week.

As Comic-Con kicks off, we will see temps reaching the mid 70s downtown!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 104-108°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

