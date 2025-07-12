Summer crowds are in full swing in Downtown San Diego: When are the bollards coming back?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While some didn't know what the short-lived Gaslamp Promenade looked like; “I can't even imagine no traffic through here,” said Allie Williams, who moved to San Diego a few weeks ago.

Others remember when Fifth Avenue was a pedestrian paradise.

“It just brings a better environment overall on the Gaslamp, more fun,” said Phillip Drew, Operations Manager at Whiskey Girl.

The bollards in the Gaslamp Quarter were installed in 2023.

“By the streets being open and allowing people to walk, they're able to find their way a little bit further down 5th avenue from the convention center and the ballpark, so it did open up business for us a little bit better there,” said Drew.

But city budget issues shut it down: With no funds to pay for installation services, the bollards were sent to the sidewalk.

Along with everyone else.

“People need to feel like this is a safe place, it's downtown, right? This is where all the events happen,” said Maurice King, who has lived downtown for about six months.

Downtown residents told ABC 10News they often see traffic having close encounters with pedestrians on Fifth Avenue.

We checked with SDPD to confirm that and are waiting to hear back.

Other concerns were the missing lids, turning crosswalks into tripping hazards.

“Twisted his ankle or something like that,” said King.

“In the hole?” I asked, gesturing to the multiple holes along the crosswalk.

“Yeah, in the hole, and you know, kids not paying attention,” said King.

Michael Trimble with the Gaslamp Association told me moving forward, they are exploring options for private funding.

Adding that this is a project years in the making, and they don't want to give up on it now.

“Oh, we'd love to have them back, yeah, you know, it definitely was beneficial to our business, you know. Again giving the customers the ability to kind of wander without dealing with the crowds that get congested on the sidewalks, you know, would absolutely be a benefit to us in the big picture,” said Drew.

