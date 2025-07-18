San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 18, 2025: Tropical conditions for Opening Day in Del Mar!

Happy Friday everyone!

And a happy opening day to those at the Del Mar Racetrack.

We actually woke up to reports of lightning in the north county, as monsoonal moisture continues to develop in San Diego County.

We will see those chances for thunderstorms and scattered showers pick up again this afternoon in our mountains.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms slow down tonight as the upper level low pressure system moves north of us.

Humidity will remain in the forecast, bringing muggy conditions again today- we should start to dry up on Sunday.

We will continue to see morning patchy fog as well, before the sun comes out and the temps warm up.

In Del Mar, temperatures will hover close to the 70° mark by the time the gates open at 11:30am.

it will stick around that level during the races in the afternoon.

If you are heading to the Pride festival this weekend, we’re tracking mid to low 70s throughout the day and heading down to the mid 60s at night.

Have a great weekend San Diego!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 82-87°

Mountains: 82-92°

Deserts: 103-108°

