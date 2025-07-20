San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 20, 2025: Cloudy sky starts and less humidity

We are reeling in the humidity that ended this week, and sending in the clouds!

As we wake up on Sunday, cloudy skies are persistent along the coastline and in our valleys.

That trend is set to continue, as a low pressure system is dominating the beginning of this week, and patchy fog will be sticking around in the morning.

Inland spots will see the sunshine eventually, along with the mountains and deserts.

The clouds on the coast will be a bit more stubborn, with only partial clearing at best in that same period.

The tropical system that brought Florida-like humidity to the West Coast is moving away, so humidity levels have already dropped by Sunday morning!

We are tracking below average temps to start the week- before we get a little boost in daily highs toward the end of the week.

Coastal areas will slowly reach the low 70s today.

If you’re headed to the second day of the Pride Festival, the sun should be coming out and warming things up around 70° by noon when it begins.

A bit north in Del Mar for the third day of races, the high is expected to be 69°, and gates open at noon.

Looking ahead, wind gusts will pick up slightly in our deserts and mountains Monday afternoon.

Everyone will see a warm up closer to average moving in around Thursday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-73°

Inland: 81-86°

Mountains: 82-92°

Deserts: 103-108°

