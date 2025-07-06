San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, July 6, 2025: Nice and sunny before mid-week heat

We’re seeing a beautiful finish to the holiday weekend. We’ll be warm and sunny today, with heat coming for the middle of the week.

This morning we’re seeing marine layer cloud cover, which will clear out around 11 a.m. for most areas. Today we’ll see lots of sunshine, and some nice temperatures close to seasonal averages.

Today the coast will reach low to mid 70s, with low to mid 80s coming inland. The mountains will reach mid 80s for the most part, while desert highs will soar near 110°.

Conditions stay calm until Tuesday, when a warming pattern begins. For the past few days we’ve seen an area of low pressure moderating our temperatures. That pattern flips as we head into the middle of the week, with an area of high pressure set to make most areas up to 15° warmer.

By Thursday, the coast will get upper 70s and inland communities will reach near 90!

Moderate cooling arrives Friday, with temperatures staying moderate for next weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 83-91°

Deserts: 105-110°

