COMIC-CON DAY 2: The streets of the Gaslamp Quarter come alive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “You get a lot of artists out there, singers, you know, magicians, people doing different types of activities, and it's a, it's a, it's a meeting point,” said Francisco Lomeli, who is a vendor with Smitty’s Glasswax.

Just across from the Convention Center, the streets came alive.

With music, fans, costumes, and long lines- waiting for fan experiences as well as food.

“I will say in some of these other places it was almost an hour wait, so we got really lucky here,” said Alex Iannone.

With the streets closed, some locals say they miss when this happened regularly- before the funding for the bollards blocking off Fifth Avenue was no longer available.

“The vibe is to be on the street. And look here at Comic-Con, it's shut down here, and this is what you get,” said Lomeli.

Private funding is being explored to bring the bollards back.

A city representative told ABC 10News that police blocked off more roads than usual for foot traffic safety.

While some were okay with the cars coming through normally…

“I mean, we should be minded people who are driving and have places to go,” said Sa’miyaa Brown.

Plenty are welcoming the car-free celebration.

