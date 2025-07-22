CAL FIRE Air Attack Base in Ramona to be reconstructed for new level of firefighting

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Whenever there is a brush fire in California, you’ll usually hear and see firefighting aircrafts attacking it from above.

It’s one of the best ways to get a handle on fast-moving flames.

But with one of the county’s air attack bases soon to be under construction, residents have growing concerns.

“They throw everything including the kitchen sink at these fires the minute they start,” said Jeffrey McEntee, a longtime Ramona resident.

From ground crews, to the helicopters, and the fire planes.

CAL FIRE plans their attack from every angle.

“Having the ability to be able to use these air tankers and helicopters is essential in that firefight in keeping the fire small,” said CAL FIRE Captain Mike Cornette.

The Ramona Air Attack Base is one of the only bases in the county with planes.

Right now, when they reload with fire retardant, they have to back up to the hose.

The new system will have a drive-through component-- made to fit a state-of-the-art C-130 H.

“When those would fly in, the loading process was extremely slow because of the old equipment, the old pumps, the old valves, so I totally understand if they're gonna put a c130 based here, they need to upgrade,” said Kevin Hitchcock, a retired Poway Fire Division Chief and longtime Ramona resident.

But a new tarmac and reload bays will take about 8 to 12 months to complete.

Meaning, while planes can leave from here to go fight fires, they have to go to Riverside County to reload.

Or set up a temporary base at Brown Field.

Several Ramona residents want it to be permanent as we hit peak fire season.

“Then they would tear it down and then they would set it back up again, so that would just potentially add further delay, and it won't be there the whole time,” said McEntree.

“I would like to see them commit to having that in operation all the time,” said Hitchcock.

CAL FIRE said that it isn't in the budget, but additional funding services could be accessed in periods of fire danger.

They also plan to keep extra planes on standby while the reconstruction happens.

It's gonna be a game changer being able to deliver that extra retardant,” said Capt. Cornette. “It's gonna bring extra staff to this facility and, overall, it's going to be a win for CAL FIRE.”