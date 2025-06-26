Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Advisories issued for 10 San Diego beaches due to heightened bacteria levels

The beach advisories, announced Thursday, impact popular locations including La Jolla, Ocean Beach Dog Beach, and Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas, among others.
Just a week before the Fourth of July, San Diego County health officials are warning people to avoid entering the water at 10 local beaches due to heightened bacteria levels.

Additionally, the advisories warn against collecting or eating shellfish from those beaches due to high levels of domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin that can cause illness or death.

The beach advisories, announced Thursday, impact the following locations:

  • La Jolla Cove Beachline, Children's Pool
  • Ocean Beach/Dog Beach
  • Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas: San Elijo Lagoon Outlet, Chartouse Parking Lot area
  • Silver Strand Shoreline (north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar)
  • Mission Bay: South Crown Point, Santa Clara Cove
  • Pacific Beach: Tourmaline Surf Park
  • Del Mar

ABC 10News spoke with several beachgoers at Mission Bay who were unaware of the advisory until our conversation.

County officials said these advisories will remain in place until testing shows the water meets state health standards, potentially impacting beach activities as the holiday approaches.

The warning specifically targets shellfish like oysters, mussels, and clams. Officials emphasize that cooking these items will not destroy the toxin. The advisory does not apply to commercially sold shellfish.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
