ICE arrest in hotel parking lot sparks questions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Video of a distraught woman being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a Mission Valley hotel parking lot has circulated on social media, drawing the ire of immigrant advocates.

It happened Thursday morning in a Hotel Circle parking lot. The video shows a woman screaming while in handcuffs. Two men are seen making the arrest.

They eventually walked her away as she continued to scream for help. The arrest has drawn backlash from immigrant advocates, who say this type of worker shouldn't be targeted.

In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement told ABC 10News the woman was arrested at the Handlery Hotel for entering the country without going through the proper inspection. ICE confirmed that special agents from its Homeland Security Investigations division and officers from Customs and Border Protection responded to make the arrest.

She was given a notice to appear at immigration court and released with an ankle monitor "due to childcare issues," according to ICE.

The San Diego Police Department posted about the incident on X, stating that members of a Federal Maritime Task Force under the Department of Homeland Security carried out the arrest. SDPD emphasized that the department is not a member of the task force and was not involved in the arrest in any way.

This arrest was conducted by members of a Federal Maritime Task Force operating under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The San Diego Police Department is NOT a member of this task force and was NOT involved in this incident in any way. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 27, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to gather more information.