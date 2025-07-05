San Diego veteran heads to 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open after rediscovering love for golf

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A local veteran is proving that passion, perseverance, and patience can drive anyone to greatness — even after life-changing setbacks.

Nick Kimmel, a Marine Corps veteran and lifelong golfer, is preparing to compete in the fourth annual U.S. Adaptive Open on the East Coast — a major milestone in what’s become a powerful journey back to the game he once thought he’d never play again.

“I started playing golf at a really young age — 5 or 6,” Kimmel recalled. “I was a pretty good golfer before I got injured I was about a scratch golfer.”

Back then, golf was a constant in his life. But in 2011, everything changed. While serving in Afghanistan, Kimmel stepped on 40 pounds of hidden explosives. The blast cost him his left arm and both legs.

“After I got injured, I didn’t want to play anymore,” he said. “I didn’t think I was gonna be able to thrive.”

For a while, he avoided the sport entirely — not watching, not practicing, not even thinking about it. The game he once loved felt out of reach.

But time and resilience changed that.

Years later, Kimmel not only picked up a club again, he began competing. With just one arm, he’s been making powerful swings and powerful statements.

His next challenge? The 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open that will run from July 7th-9th, where elite athletes with disabilities compete at the highest level.

“It’s amazing to go to these events because you see the fortitude of the human spirit,” Kimmel said. “Everyone just wants to be out there competing and showing that we are still relevant.”

And for Kimmel, it’s about more than golf. It’s about pushing forward — and hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

“I’m always looking forward,” he said. “When you do, good things come to you — and hard work really does pay off in the end.”