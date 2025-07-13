Wave FC’s community connection shines through exhibition match against Utah Royals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many fans, every time a San Diego Wave FC player steps onto the pitch, it’s more than just a game—it’s a movement. A step forward for women’s soccer. A moment of inspiration for the next generation.

Saturday Wave players and fans came together for a special exhibition match against the Utah Royals—an exclusive event for season ticket members at Torero Stadium.

The atmosphere was electric as loyal supporters filled the stands. From nostalgic memories to new family traditions, the event highlighted just how far the club—and women’s soccer—has come.

“We’re nothing without our fans,” said Wave defender Kristen McNabb. “They’re really loyal and bring the energy every week. So it’s kind of fun to come back to where it all started.”

For fans like Jaime High, it was a return to roots.

“I was going to games here at Torero back in the early days, and it’s just amazing how much this team has become part of the community.”

McNabb echoed the sentiment from a personal perspective.

“I used to actually come to the stadium and watch the San Diego Spirit as a kid. So it is kind of a full-circle moment for me to be here and playing.”

The event was more than just a game. With photo ops, giveaways, and player meet-and-greets, it offered a family-friendly experience that left a lasting impression—especially on young fans.

“I’ve got a goalie back here and she loves seeing Didi out there,” said Melanie Peter, a season ticket member and mother herself. “It’s priceless. Absolutely fabulous.”

That connection between team and community is helping grow not just the Wave’s fanbase—but the sport as a whole. According to a 2025 Nielsen Sports report, women’s soccer is on track to become one of the world’s top five sports within the next five years, with a projected 38% increase in global fan engagement.

Fans like Tiffany Chase are part of that momentum.

“We’ve brought a lot of family and friends to games. You just leave with your cup full at the end, as far as the culture goes.”

And for parents like Peter, that culture is changing lives.

“Having it modeled, being able to see, have little kids be able to see themselves in these women—it’s priceless."

Whether it’s through goals, saves, or shared moments off the field, the Wave’s reach is expanding far beyond the scoreboard—paving the way for a more inclusive, empowering future for women’s sports.

Wave FC kicks off the second half of the season on Saturday, August 9 against Angel City at Snapdragon Stadium. The first 7,500 fans will be able to get a bucket hat at the SoCal match up.