Marines supporting border operations from Campo Border Patrol Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just off the I-8 freeway, tucked away in the hills of East San Diego County, sits the Campo Border Patrol Station — and it's currently a hub for Camp Pendleton Marines as well.

At any given time, between 160 to 170 U.S. Marines are operating out of the Campo station.

They’re part of a broader mission to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents along the southern border. According to a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force Southern Border, their main focus is reinforcing sections of the existing border barrier using concertina wire — the type of razor-sharp fencing designed to deter illegal crossings.

This isn't a brand new effort. In fact, Marines have been working alongside CBP agents in the San Diego sector since January.

The operation has expanded.

In May, the Pentagon deployed more than 1,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing the total number of service members there to nearly 10,000. Among those are members of Task Force Sapper — a team of about 500 Marines and sailors based at Camp Pendleton.

Their mission? To provide logistical and engineering support to help secure the border.

Officials say the current operations are expected to continue for several more weeks. However, that timeline could change depending on evolving mission requirements and the situation on the ground.

While the presence of military personnel at the border is not new, it continues to be part of a larger strategy to manage border security, especially as migration patterns shift and policy debates continue in Washington.

Stay tuned for updates as the mission develops.