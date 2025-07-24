NASCAR drivers excited to make history at Naval Base Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — NASCAR is steering into uncharted territory by bringing its racing to the streets of Naval Base Coronado for the first time ever. The announcement was made Wednesday, marking a major milestone not just for motorsports, but for San Diego and the military community.

The three-day race weekend is locked in for June 19–21, 2026, and will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

The 2026 event will be the first NASCAR race ever held on an active military base, and drivers say they’re ready to make history.

“It’s a big honor,” said Ty Gibbs. “I’m a proud American, and it’s really cool to see NASCAR step out and try new things.”

“I just heard it was gonna be the streets of San Diego, and I was like, oh that would be neat. But then I learned it was gonna be on the base — I was like, that’s the coolest thing ever,” said NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

Blaney says racing on base — and in front of active-duty service members and their families — will be an unforgettable moment. “Not many people can say they get to hang out at Coronado and with all the men and women that work here. Really cool,” he added.

For Southern California native Zane Smith, it’s personal. “When I heard those rumors around San Diego, I was like, please be true,” Smith said. “This will be a dream come true — not only for me, but for a lot of my fans, friends, and family.”

“It’s hard sometimes to get to races across the country, so bringing the show here is super special.”

The emotional impact of this moment is already leaving an impact on local organizers like Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego — who is a big sports and racing fan himself.

“You gotta pinch me,” Neville tells us. “This is incredible — for us, for the community, for San Diego.

This marks the sixth consecutive year NASCAR has added a new venue to its schedule — part of a larger push to grow the sport’s reach and diversify its fan base.

“There will be avid fans traveling from all over the country — even internationally,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President. “But there will also be many new fans who’ve never been to a NASCAR event before.”

And for drivers like Blaney, it’s a chance to inspire the next generation. “I think about when I was five years old, looking up to drivers and wanting to be like them,” he said. “It’s pretty special that now we get to be those people.”

For more information on how to get tickets for the event next summer, you can head to NASCARSanDiego.com.

