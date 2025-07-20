Escondido 12U girls softball team heads to nationals after undefeated championship run

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Fresh off a state championship win, the 12U Escondido Extreme girls softball team is riding higH, and aiming even higher.

After dominating the USA Softball SoCal State Tournament with an undefeated streak, the young athletes earned more than just a trophy; they secured a coveted spot at the Western National Championships, which kick off Tuesday in Moorpark, California.

“It’s really special,” said Gianna Perez, one of the team’s standout players. “Honestly, not a lot of teams get to make it this far.”

Her teammate, Zoriyah Ramirez, proudly showed off her new championship ring.

“We won state and this is what we got for winning,” she said. “It felt really good. I felt really proud of my team and how far we made it.”

The 12U Escondido Extreme team has proven to be more than just talented — they’re also tightly knit. Players and coaches say their chemistry off the field has played a huge part in their success.

“Our bond, we’re all super close,” Perez said. “We just have really strong connections and get along really easily.”

“Some teams have little groups within the group but we all bond with each other. We don’t leave anyone out," added teammate Mia Johnson.

Manager Jason Young says the girls have earned every opportunity that’s come their way.

“There’s no prima donnas on this team,” he said. “They’re tough as nails. They show up, work hard every day, and control the controllables. They’re smart, dedicated softball players with great effort and great attitudes.”

Young added that this postseason run is extra special, given the odds and intensity of the state competition.

“This is all extra time we didn’t know we were going to have and now we get to go up there and show what we’ve got — again.”

Of course, none of it would be possible without the parents and support system that keep things running behind the scenes — including long drives, early mornings, and packed schedules.

“That’s a really big job. Driving us around with our little attitudes,” joked Ariana Young. “We wouldn’t even be there if it weren’t for our parents.”

Now, the team is hoping the community can help get them across the finish line.

To support their trip to Nationals, donations can be made through their team’s Spotfund page: Click here to donate