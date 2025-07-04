Alpine residents to close private road to prevent fire risk this holiday

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — While most people are preparing for barbecues and fireworks this Fourth of July, a group of residents in Alpine are taking extra steps to protect their homes by closing off their private road to outsiders.

Nestled in a high fire danger zone near the Cleveland National Forest, some neighbors on Anderson Road say they’ve had enough of the risky behavior that comes with the holiday weekend, especially fireworks and campfires.

“The residents more and more feel unsafe up here,” said John McKee, who lives on Anderson Road.

McKee and others have seen what can happen when fireworks are set off in dangerously dry conditions.

“Lighting off fireworks up here with everything as dry as it is… we could lose thousands of houses in a matter of a couple of hours,” he said.

So, this year, they’re taking action. The residents plan to block their private road leading into a public stretch of dirt road, accessible only to law enforcement, emergency responders, and locals.

“We’ll be blocking off the road only to residents, law enforcement, and emergency vehicles,” McKee explained.

He and another neighbor also plan to patrol the area themselves, keeping an eye out for anyone trying to sneak in to light fires or set off fireworks.

The concern is serious, not just for property damage, but for lives. Many homes back up against remote forestland, and if a fire started back there, residents could be trapped.

“If this all catches on fire where they’re lighting their campfires, those residents that are back there have no other way to get out,” McKee said. “That is a major concern.”

McKee tells me he says neighbors wish there was a stronger presence from law enforcement or forestry officials. But until that changes, they’re doing what they can to keep things safe.

“We just want everyone to have a great Fourth of July,” McKee added. “We just want it to be a safe one, too.”