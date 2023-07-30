WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories July 24 - July 29

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County is feeling the brunt of summer's peak, leading to park closures around the area.

Sweat beading down your forehead was a likely indicator that you were aware of the recent heat wave and advisories, so we'll be focusing on some headlines you may have missed for this week in review article.

So — go ahead and peruse through these stories as you sip on your Sunday morning coffee (preferably iced this time around)!

MONDAY

Jockey injured during day 3 of races at Del Mar Racetrack

The Del Mar Racetrack says a jockey was injured during a Sunday afternoon race when the horse he was riding fell over.

TUESDAY

New retailers announced for Fashion Valley Mall as renovation continues

As Fashion Valley Mall undergoes a major remodel, mall representatives announced some new, first-in-the-market retailers that are coming to the popular San Diego shopping destination.

WEDNESDAY

Southern California family faces charges over alleged $7.6M recycling scheme

The State of California is accusing a Riverside County family of smuggling 178 tons of empty beverage containers from Arizona to defraud California's Beverage Container Recycling Program. Through the program, people can bring bottles and cans to recycling centers to receive 5 or 10 cents per container.

THURSDAY

Community saves Escondido's only Regal Cinemas Theater

Originally, the theater was set to close following a Jan. 2023 announcement regarding the parent company's bankruptcy woes. However, community members, the Downtown Business Association and the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce teamed up to ensure the classic theater stays in business.

FRIDAY

Authorities release images of skateboarders linked to Balboa Park assault

About 100 to 200 skateboarders took over Balboa Park for its Skate Day on June 21, but two of them knocked a man unconscious when they attacked him with their boards. The 24-year-old victim was trying to walk a client's dog when a group of skaters rode close to him and the dog, egging him on to leave the park.

As he tried to get away, the suspect duo followed him and smacked him on the head.

SATURDAY

Mayor in Alaska considers sending homeless people to Southern California

The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, listed San Diego as one of the potential places homeless people there might choose to go to if a new program comes to fruition.

Mayor Dave Bronson said, "it's his job is to make sure they don’t die on Anchorage streets."

SUNDAY

Legoland California auctions chance to become a 'minilander'

Have you ever dreamed of "living" in Legoland, California? Well, now it's your chance.

The park is auctioning off a chance for someone to be replicated into a Lego Minifigure to raise money for children in need.

As always — we appreciate you following along. Keep your eyes peeled for the TikTok version of this weekly roundup, and remember to stay cool out there, folks!