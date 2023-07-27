Community saves Escondido's only Regal Cinemas theater

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Cinephiles of Escondido can rejoice! After being on the verge of shutting down, the city’s only traditional movie theater will remain open.

Regal Cinema 16 is the centerpiece of a popular shopping center located at 350 W Valley Pkwy in Escondido.

In January 2023, it was announced more than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including the one in Escondido, would be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.

Not ready to close the curtain, a groundswell of support from community members, the Downtown Business Association (DBA), and the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce breathed new life into the theater.

"We are thankful that Regal Cinemas heard the community through our letters of support and decided to work with the property owners to maintain the theater in the City of Escondido," stated Sean McGlynn, Escondido City Manager.

The theatre's untapped potential to bring back an economic buzz to the area is something community leaders believe makes it a great investment for the city.

The City of Escondido is encouraging residents to show their support by attending more shows in person.

In a news release sent to ABC 10News Thursday, the city says "Recognizing the importance of preserving the theater as an essential part of the downtown Escondido community, the City also offered to offset a small portion of the cost of the facade improvement to the property owner. This financial support aims to offset the cost of repainting and repairing stucco within the shopping center, further enhancing the theater's appeal to its patrons."

