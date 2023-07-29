Legoland California auctions chance to become a 'minilander'

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Have you ever dreamed of "living" in Legoland, California? Well, now it's your chance.

The park is auctioning off a chance for someone to be replicated into a Lego Minifigure to raise money for children in need.

The highest bidder will also move into his Lego home on its beachfront property in MiniLand, U.S.A., made entirely of bricks. Legoland will also replicate up to 10 of their family members or pets.

The auction ends on Aug. 7. For more information, visit Merlin's Magic Wand Foundation.