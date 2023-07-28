Authorities release images of skateboarders linked to Balboa Park assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are seeking public help to identify a pair of teen skateboarders who attacked a man in Balboa Park, knocking him unconscious with their boards on Skate Day.

On June 21 at 4:53 p.m., a 24-year-old man was training a client's dog near the Ruben H. Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, in Balboa Park, according to The San Diego Police Department Officer Mark Herring.

About 100 to 200 skateboarders came into the park skateboarding for Skate Day, the officer said.

"One of the skateboarders told the victim and his friend to leave the park because it was the skateboarders' day to be there," Herring said. "The victim and his friend refused."

Several skateboarders began to intimidate the victim by skating close to him and the client's dog, Herring said. The victim tried to get away from the group but was followed by several skateboarders. Two men in the skateboarding group struck the victim over his head with their skateboards, causing him to lose consciousness.

"The two suspects fled the area before police arrived.," Herring said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration to the back of his head.

One suspect was described as about 18 years old, medium build, curly blonde-and-brown hair, wearing a black-and-gray "Baja" hoodie and cutoff blue jean shorts. He had a silver nose ring and a large black ink tattoo on his left hand.

The other suspect was described as about 18 years old, medium build, curly blonde hair, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, green-and-black camouflage cargo pants, light-color beanie and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects was asked to call SDPD Central Division at 619-44-9528 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888- 580-8477.

Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

