Some San Diego County parks to close in August due to expected high temperatures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Planning for expected high temperatures, San Diego County will close five parks in August, it was announced Friday.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed Aug. 1 through 31. In addition, Agua Caliente and Vallecito County Parks near Anza Borrego are closed all summer; they reopen Labor Day weekend.

According to the county, the closures also provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct maintenance including trail restoration. This work is done in the early morning or evening while it is cooler.

The county has more than 100 other parks and preserves. In case of extreme weather, there are also virtual hikes to explore, at www.countynewscenter.com/tag/virtual-hike/.

Additionally, for those who want to head out on trails regardless of the heat, the county offered some safety tips:



Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return

Hike with others, never alone

Leave your dog at home for difficult hikes. Even "easy" hikes may be too much for your dog when the air or ground are too hot

Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Rangers recommend one liter (about a quart) for every 2 to 3 miles

Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses

Take breaks in shade, if possible

Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS

Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing

Bring along a warm jacket if you plan to stay out after dusk

Wear sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks

Follow all posted safety rules

Bring ample food, sunscreen to reapply, a flashlight, first aid kit, multi-purpose tool and a whistle

Know your limitations; choose trails that match your level of physical fitness and areas where you are not going to get lost

