New retailers announced for Fashion Valley Mall as renovation continues

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:34:05-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As Fashion Valley Mall undergoes a major remodel, mall representatives announced some new, first-in-the-market retailers that are coming to the popular San Diego shopping destination.

Besides the addition of new places to shop and eat, the multimillion-dollar project at the Simon property -- which began in January -- will include changes and upgrades to the mall’s look and feel, such as the installation and replacement of walkways, new seating areas and landscaping, and “refreshed facades of Plaza del Rio and Luxury Center Court.”

Mall representatives revealed the following new stores, that are first-in-the-market, are coming to Fashion Valley:

  • Bottega Veneta fashion
  • David Yurman jewelry
  • Dolce & Gabbana luxury goods
  • Tudor watches
  • Veronica Beard women’s fashion
  • Zimmerman fashion

Representatives also said women’s fashion retailer Aritzia and the Craft House Fashion Valley restaurant will be opening at the mall by the time the project is finished in December.

