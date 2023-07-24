Jockey injured during race at Del Mar Racetrack

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Del Mar Racetrack says a jockey was injured during a Sunday afternoon race when the horse he was riding fell over.

According to a tweet from the racetrack, horse number five, Get the Gold, fell during the fourth race of the day, which had a post time of 3:38 p.m. The track's gate crew immediately caught the horse, which was able to walk off on its own power.

The jockey, Abel Cedillo, was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, a video sent to ABC 10News showed.

The track says Cedillo was under further medical evaluation. It's unclear what his condition is at this point.

According to the track's website, the purse for that race was $82,000. Cowboy Mike, trained by Bob Baffert, was the horse that took first place. Don't Fight the Fed placed second, while Ship and Scam came in third.

The winning time for the one-mile race was 1:37.81.

This is a developing story.