State Route 78 expected to fully reopen soon after months of stressful closure

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The eastbound lane on State Route 78 in North San Diego County is expected to fully reopen soon after months of headaches for commuters.

“It seems like it was never ending and I'm hoping it will end soon.” Says Driver Denise Scalzo.

For drivers in the North County, news about the expected competition of the construction on the 78, can’t come soon enough.

For nearly two months, drivers have had to deal with their share of closures and detours, as crews worked to repair the open drains under the road.

Cal Trans Officials say this started with a sinkhole that grew. After looking into it, they discovered they needed to replace nine culverts.

First, they worked on the Westbound lanes, opening all but one which opened this morning.

For the last few weeks, crews have been working on repairs on the Eastbound side, and drivers are still waiting for those lanes to open up.



Until then, they’re stuck having to deal with what many are calling a traffic nightmare.

Richard Margolin, a driver says, “You can't use part of the freeway, so people use the side streets, which is packed with traffic. And I hate bumper-to-bumper traffic."