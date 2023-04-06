Small business hopes reopening of SR-78 lanes brings customers into donut shop

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The owner of a new donut shop that puts a healthy twist on an unhealthy snack is hoping his family’s business will pick up with the reopening of the westbound lanes on State Route 78.

“It’s been a struggle getting people in the store especially new customers just because they don’t want to be in that traffic,” said Javier Aguirre, who owns Kimy gets Skinny Doatnut shop in Oceanside with his family.

CalTrans re-opened the westbound lanes on State Route 78 Wednesday following weeks of work by crews who have been digging into the ground to make repairs needed following heavy rain that led to a sinkhole.

Aguirre said business over the last year had been quite good at his family’s new retail store that sells sugar-free 90-calorie donuts. But once trouble started on the 78, he noticed a drop in sales.

Driver Sam Bautista said the construction has added a lot of extra time to her commute.

“There’s times where I want to come out here like the movie theatre across from here. It does delay like 23 minutes sometimes or when I want to go home on the weekends to Orange County it takes me like an extra 30 minutes now to go home,” the San Marcos resident said.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for at least three weeks while crews work to repair damaged piping underneath the freeway.