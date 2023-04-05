SR-78 upcoming eastbound closure to impact local businesses

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews are wrapping up work on the west side of the 78, but starting Wednesday, all of the eastbound lanes will be closed.

It’s the next step in construction on State Route 78, and local businesses near the east side of the highway are already seeing problems.

“It has increased times from 20 minutes to getting over here, to an hour and a half, if not more.”

This Postal Annex location has been here for 40 years, and so have most of its customers.

“We’ve really established ourselves with them, because this is a family-owned business it makes you feel a lot more welcome.”

But lane closures on the 78 have delayed deliveries, and people no longer want to drive to pick them up.

“There’s a lot of postal annexes, they’d rather go to a different location than go out of the way and deal with the all the traffic.”

Other nearby businesses, like Peace Love and Yoga, have had to make adjustments to accommodate customers.

“The morning classes, definitely noticed a difference," said Gina D'Amora, Studio Manager at Peace Love and Yoga. "People running in late. I get it, we know. So we’re pretty lenient as far as when our students come in, knocking at the back door.”

CalTrans says crews are working around the clock to finish construction. They expect to be done in around three weeks.

“I know it’s a huge inconvenience to everyone but you just want to make sure it’s done right, so I’ll deal with it,” D'Amora said.

CalTrans says the detours will remain the same, just on the other side of the road. Drivers will have to get onto the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real off-ramp, then go east on Vista Way to the Eastbound SR-78 College Boulevard on-ramp.