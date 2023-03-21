SR-78 closure brings new customers to Oceanside small businesses

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — All of these delays on the road impact local businesses. Employees and customers are having a hard time navigating around this, but some businesses are benefitting.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Vista Way does not shave time off Roshawn Rufus’ commute to work. But it does mean plenty of people driving past the sign for his barber shop.

“I like that part of it, gives us a chance to be seen," Rufus said.

Rufus says once people see that state route 78 is closed, they pull over to get a trim.

“The conveniency of our shop being here is amazing and I feel like we’re getting noticed by the people waiting in traffic,” Rufus said.

Culture Barber Lounge is in this strip mall right before the 78 ramp on College Blvd, and so is I Love Bagels.

“I had the busiest day I've ever had,” said owner Alan Amster.

Amster says his shop has also benefited from the highway closure. He says customers crave comfort carbs in the bad weather and traffic.

“They leave home early, get their bagels, go to work, go back home,” Amster said.

At the other side of the closure on El Camino Real is Dexter’s Deli. Employees there say they haven't had the same luck.

“Definitely put a whammy on stuff last week when it initially happened,” said manager Jamie DeYoung.

DeYoung says customers have had a hard time finding the small business. The closure adds at least 15 minutes to the drive.

“I don't have to take the 78 luckily, but every other street is impacted by it,” DeYoung said.

Whether it’s bringing customers or not: workers all agree that they're excited for construction to be complete.

