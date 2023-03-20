UPDATE: Westbound SR-78 lanes in Oceanside to stay closed this week

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Caltrans says westbound lanes on State Route 78 in Oceanside will continue to stay closed this week as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

The closure is from College Boulevard to El Camino Real, and it's been in place since Wednesday, March 15.

Originally, the lanes were expected to reopen Monday; however, Caltrans says it needs more time because workers discovered two culverts. Additionally, more rain is on the way.

"We don't have an exact date when the westbound lanes will open. The discovery of the two other culverts and the upcoming rain are exasperating the situation," says Caltrans Public Information Officer Hayden Manning.

Until the repairs are complete, officials said motorists will be detoured to "College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp."

The eastbound lanes will close after this work is finished. Crews are replacing the drainage system underneath the highway during these closures.

