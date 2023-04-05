Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stretch of eastbound SR-78 in Oceanside closed for at least 3 weeks

sr_78_eastbound_repairs_040523.jpg
Marie Coronel
sr_78_eastbound_repairs_040523.jpg
Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 14:46:55-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A stretch of eastbound state Route 78 in the Oceanside area will be closed starting Wednesday for at least three weeks due to a Caltrans repair project.

Caltrans officials said eastbound SR-78, between El Camino Real and College Boulevard, are shut down as crews “complete repairs on nine culverts.”

In mid-March, the same stretch of highway on the westbound side was shut down for repairs prompted by a sinkhole caused by rainstorms.

Caltrans officials said it took crews working 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 21 days, to complete the repairs on the westbound lanes, which would normally take 6 to 9 months to complete.

And while Mother Nature contributed to these problems, Shawn Rizzutto with Caltrans said the weather continues to play a role in how quickly they get things done.

“That was challenging for us to work in the rain. There was significant rainfall in the area which caused us a bit of delay, to be honest with you. We were concerned about some of slopes and the stability of the slopes,” said Rizzutto.

As of Wednesday morning, two of the westbound SR-78 lanes were reopened but the fast lane and inside shoulder are expected to remain closed, Caltrans noted.

With the closure of the eastbound lanes, Caltrans officials said motorists would be detoured off eastbound SR-78 at El Camino Real and then directed to turn left.

Motorists would then turn right at Vista Way, and then left onto College Boulevard.

From College Blvd./Plaza Drive, motorists would then re-enter eastbound SR-78.

According to Caltrans, the estimated cost of the roadway repairs is $20 million.

RELATED COVERAGEA
Closure of eastbound SR-78 to impact area businesses SR-78 lanes in Oceanside expected to reopen Wednesday following sinkhole repair Oceanside drivers react to SR-78's extended closure for sinkhole repairs Rain delays SR-78 construction, causes on-ramp flooding SR-78 closure brings new customers to Oceanside small businesses Sinkhole forces closure of westbound SR-78 lanes in Oceanside

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Mornings!

Watch ABC 10News Mornings!