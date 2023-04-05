Stretch of eastbound SR-78 in Oceanside closed for at least 3 weeks

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A stretch of eastbound state Route 78 in the Oceanside area will be closed starting Wednesday for at least three weeks due to a Caltrans repair project.

Caltrans officials said eastbound SR-78, between El Camino Real and College Boulevard, are shut down as crews “complete repairs on nine culverts.”

In mid-March, the same stretch of highway on the westbound side was shut down for repairs prompted by a sinkhole caused by rainstorms.

Caltrans officials said it took crews working 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 21 days, to complete the repairs on the westbound lanes, which would normally take 6 to 9 months to complete.

And while Mother Nature contributed to these problems, Shawn Rizzutto with Caltrans said the weather continues to play a role in how quickly they get things done.

“That was challenging for us to work in the rain. There was significant rainfall in the area which caused us a bit of delay, to be honest with you. We were concerned about some of slopes and the stability of the slopes,” said Rizzutto.

As of Wednesday morning, two of the westbound SR-78 lanes were reopened but the fast lane and inside shoulder are expected to remain closed, Caltrans noted.

With the closure of the eastbound lanes, Caltrans officials said motorists would be detoured off eastbound SR-78 at El Camino Real and then directed to turn left.

Motorists would then turn right at Vista Way, and then left onto College Boulevard.

From College Blvd./Plaza Drive, motorists would then re-enter eastbound SR-78.

According to Caltrans, the estimated cost of the roadway repairs is $20 million.